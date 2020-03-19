Magnificat makes more content free: App now included

MagnifiKid also available for download!
Content in the App includes not only the readings for Mass, but also a prayer for morning and evening based on the Liturgy of the Hours, as well as a daily meditation, penned by a variety of saints and modern-day masters of prayer and spirituality.
A note at the web site announces:
During this challenging time, many of the faithful may be unable to attend Mass.
Magnificat is honored to provide complimentary access to our online version to help people pray from home.
To register for free access in English, visit www.magnificat.com/free.
For free access in Spanish, visit and register at www.magnificat.com/gratis.
Complimentary access to MagnifiKid. Visit www.magnifikid.com/free to view and download each weekly booklet of our colorful Sunday missalette for children ages 6 through 12.
While so many children are missing formal religious instruction and are unable to attend Mass, MagnifiKid! can be their special guide, accompanying them through each week as they prepare to attend Mass or watch it at home.
