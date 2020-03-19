Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of St. Michael the Archangel
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads

Larry Peterson
Yes, there's actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Here's why Catholics don't eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Church

Magnificat makes more content free: App now included

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 19, 2020

MagnifiKid also available for download!

Adding to an offer made several days ago, Magnificat has now made their App in English and Spanish free through May, and has made MagnifiKid available online.

Content in the App includes not only the readings for Mass, but also a prayer for morning and evening based on the Liturgy of the Hours, as well as a daily meditation, penned by a variety of saints and modern-day masters of prayer and spirituality.

A note at the web site announces:

During this challenging time, many of the faithful may be unable to attend Mass.

Magnificat is honored to provide complimentary access to our online version to help people pray from home.

To register for free access in English, visit www.magnificat.com/free.

For free access in Spanish, visit and register at www.magnificat.com/gratis.

Complimentary access to MagnifiKid. Visit www.magnifikid.com/free to view and download each weekly booklet of our colorful Sunday missalette for children ages 6 through 12.

While so many children are missing formal religious instruction and are unable to attend Mass, MagnifiKid! can be their special guide, accompanying them through each week as they prepare to attend Mass or watch it at home.

Online access: English. and Spanish.

Read more:
Catholics around the country keep the Lord’s Day holy, even as Masses are suspended
Read more:
Mass canceled? The Church is still at prayer!
Read more:
Saints who have had to live without the Eucharist
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there's actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here's why Catholics don't eat meat on Fridays during Lent
