Thousands gather for prayer events in spite of COVID-19 dangers

In some of the large cities of Asia, it’s admittedly difficult to practice social distancing and other precautions the World Health Organization is advising in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Slum areas are numerous and crowded, and clean running water is not always readily available.

But as citizens of Western nations are resigning themselves to the cancellation of events attracting large gatherings, a city in Bangladesh on Wednesday saw just the opposite. As a local police chief Tota Miah told Agence France-Presse, some 10,000 Muslims gathered in an open field in Raipur in southern Bangladesh to pray “healing verses” from the Koran to rid the country of the deadly virus.

“A massive coronavirus prayer session with tens of thousands of devotees sparked an outcry in Bangladesh Wednesday as the South Asian nation reported its first death from the global pandemic,” AFP reported.

Organizers claimed the crowd was as large as 25,000, but according to Miah, organizers had failed to get permission to hold the rally. Authorities have already shut schools and asked locals to avoid large gatherings in an effort to halt the spread of the disease, the French wire service said.

Some eyewitnesses told the BBC attendance at the rally was closer to 30,000:

BBC Bengali’s correspondent Akbar Hossain spoke to locals who said the event was organized by a religious leader who held a certain amount of “influence” in the small town. He urged people to join him in praying for protection from the virus, and after the event, told people that they would now be “free from the coronavirus.”

A senior leader from the ruling Awami League, Obaidul Quader, said a lockdown might be required to contain the virus, AFP added. “If necessary, Bangladesh will be shut down,” he told reporters. “It’ll be enforced where necessary. People must be saved first. We’ll do everything for that.”

Meanwhile, a religious event in Malaysia was confirmed as the source of more than 500 local infections of COVID-19. The event, which was attended by 16,000 people, has also led to infections in neighboring Brunei, Singapore and Cambodia, the BBC reported. Malaysia’s government later banned all public gatherings in the country and locked down its borders to prevent the further spread of the virus. A similar mass religious gathering in Indonesia, due to be held later this week, has now been cancelled for fear that a similar outbreak could take place, the news service added.