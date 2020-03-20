Watch Sunday Mass online on these websites

Being stuck at home on a Sunday can be a difficult cross to bear, but thankfully in this modern age there are plenty of opportunities to participate in Mass, at least online.

Many parishes and dioceses have begun streaming their Masses online, so before checking out the places below, you may want to contact your local parish priest.

Here is a quick selection of websites to visit, where you can watch the Mass on your computer or streaming device.

1 Mass with Pope Francis

If you want to participate in either daily or Sunday Mass with Pope Francis, it is available for online viewing on YouTube, or on the Vatican News website.

2 CatholicTV

Located in the Archdiocese of Boston, CatholicTV has many options for watching Mass, including its own chapel, Pope Francis’ daily Mass, Mass from the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Washington D.C., and Mass from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame. It also has Mass in Spanish.

3 EWTN

The Eternal Word Television Network broadcasts their Mass on cable television, YouTube, and they also have a Roku app. Mass is typically offered by members of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word, though they also cover Masses by Pope Francis as well.

4 The Sunday Mass

An apostolate of the Passionists of the St. Paul of the Cross Province, The Sunday Mass is available online at the website and is also broadcast on a number of cable networks in the United States.

5 St. Patrick's Cathedral - New York City

You can now watch Mass online from St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City with Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

6 St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral

For those who normally attend a Byzantine Divine Liturgy, St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral in Phoenix, Arizona has a website with both live streams and past recordings.