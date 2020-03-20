Watch Sunday Mass online on these websites

Check out these websites to participate in the Mass while at home.
Many parishes and dioceses have begun streaming their Masses online, so before checking out the places below, you may want to contact your local parish priest.
Here is a quick selection of websites to visit, where you can watch the Mass on your computer or streaming device.
1Mass with Pope Francis
If you want to participate in either daily or Sunday Mass with Pope Francis, it is available for online viewing on YouTube, or on the Vatican News website.
2CatholicTV
Located in the Archdiocese of Boston, CatholicTV has many options for watching Mass, including its own chapel, Pope Francis’ daily Mass, Mass from the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Washington D.C., and Mass from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame. It also has Mass in Spanish.
3EWTN
The Eternal Word Television Network broadcasts their Mass on cable television, YouTube, and they also have a Roku app. Mass is typically offered by members of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word, though they also cover Masses by Pope Francis as well.
4The Sunday Mass
An apostolate of the Passionists of the St. Paul of the Cross Province, The Sunday Mass is available online at the website and is also broadcast on a number of cable networks in the United States.
5St. Patrick's Cathedral - New York City
You can now watch Mass online from St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City with Cardinal Timothy Dolan.
6St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
For those who normally attend a Byzantine Divine Liturgy, St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral in Phoenix, Arizona has a website with both live streams and past recordings.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?