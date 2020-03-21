Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Art & Culture

5 Consoling Christian hymns to listen to in these troubled times

SHEET MUSIC
Rjassco | PIxabay CC0
Aleteia

Rooted in sacred scripture, this music shares the Good News that God is with us. 

During this time of great anxiety, many people have taken to social media to share some of ther most consoling Christian hymns. Rooted in sacred scripture, this music shares the Good News that God is with us. 

Here are some of our favorite hymns that we turn to for hope and inspiration:

1. Shepherd Me, O God


2. For You, O Lord, My Soul In Stillness Waits


3. How Great Thou Art


4. O God, Our Help in Ages Past


 

5. Abide With Me

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84YASWe3_2Q

