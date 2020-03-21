5 Consoling Christian hymns to listen to in these troubled times

Rooted in sacred scripture, this music shares the Good News that God is with us.
During this time of great anxiety, many people have taken to social media to share some of ther most consoling Christian hymns. Rooted in sacred scripture, this music shares the Good News that God is with us.
Here are some of our favorite hymns that we turn to for hope and inspiration:
1. Shepherd Me, O God
2. For You, O Lord, My Soul In Stillness Waits
3. How Great Thou Art
4. O God, Our Help in Ages Past
5. Abide With Me
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?
Become an Aleteia Patron Today