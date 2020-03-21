Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
People are putting Christmas lights back up while in self-isolation

Photomicar - Shutterstock
J-P Mauro | Mar 21, 2020

A sign of hope and unity in a time of social distance.

Stuck at home with little to do, people who are isolating themselves in an attempt to avoid the coronavirus have turned to the Christmas tradition of hanging lights. Their efforts to cast tiny lights of hope on these dark and troubled times has gone viral on social media, through hashtags such as: #covidChristmas, #ChristmasinMarch, and simply #Christmaslights.

Not only is this a cute idea and fun for the whole family, but it allows you to maintain contact with your neighborhood, while keeping a safe distance. Then, when all the lights are up, take the kids on a car ride to look at all the other houses for a risk-free outing.

The lights are bringing people together at a safe and reasonable distance. It is a way to show that we are all in the same boat, as far as the coronavirus is concerned, and it’s a way to share a much-needed laugh.

So when you’re done with whatever work you can do from home, consider breaking out the ladder to set up a few lights. It might just brighten your whole outlook on self-isolation.

https://twitter.com/OnAirWithKimber/status/1240101778714177536

