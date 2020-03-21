People are putting Christmas lights back up while in self-isolation

A sign of hope and unity in a time of social distance.
Not only is this a cute idea and fun for the whole family, but it allows you to maintain contact with your neighborhood, while keeping a safe distance. Then, when all the lights are up, take the kids on a car ride to look at all the other houses for a risk-free outing.
The lights are bringing people together at a safe and reasonable distance. It is a way to show that we are all in the same boat, as far as the coronavirus is concerned, and it’s a way to share a much-needed laugh.
So when you’re done with whatever work you can do from home, consider breaking out the ladder to set up a few lights. It might just brighten your whole outlook on self-isolation.
https://twitter.com/OnAirWithKimber/status/1240101778714177536
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?