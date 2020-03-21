Priest takes Blessed Sacrament on ride through NY town hit by coronavirus

The Carmelite priest offered his blessing to the people while keeping social distance.
The medical professionals are working to care for those with physical ailments, but with all the churches closed the people were still in dire need of spiritual healing. That’s when a Carmelite priest, Fr. Justin Cinnante, had the great idea of blessing the whole town.
To accomplish this, he jumped on the back of a pick-up truck, with the monstrance displaying the Blessed Sacrament held aloft, and they took off, reciting prayers and blessings as they drove around as much of New Rochelle as they could.
Katheryn Jean Lopez shared a video on Twitter that shows Fr. Cinnante during the ride.
Father Cinnante serves as chaplain of Archbishop Stepinac High School, but in January, he was named temporary administrator of Holy Family Parish, New Rochelle. There. in his temporary position, he went above and beyond the call of duty to bring blessings to his flock.
