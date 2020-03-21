This Spiritual Communion prayer is the easiest to memorize

Spiritual Communion is becoming more and more habitual as we grow accustomed to the lack of publicly celebrated Masses.

We can more easily make this practice a frequent habit by memorizing a Spiritual Communion prayer.

This one, found in the Daily Roman Missal, is short and easy to commit to memory:

I wish, my Lord, to receive you

with the purity, humility, and devotion

with which your most holy Mother received you,

with the spirit and fervor of the saints.