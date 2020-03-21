Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of St. Michael the Archangel
Philip Kosloski
Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a spiritual communion
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
This Spiritual Communion prayer is the easiest to memorize

jeune prêtre
Pascal Deloche / GoDong
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 21, 2020

And bonus: It calls on the example of Mary and all the saints.

Spiritual Communion is becoming more and more habitual as we grow accustomed to the lack of publicly celebrated Masses.

We can more easily make this practice a frequent habit by memorizing a Spiritual Communion prayer.

This one, found in the Daily Roman Missal, is short and easy to commit to memory:

I wish, my Lord, to receive you
with the purity, humility, and devotion
with which your most holy Mother received you,
with the spirit and fervor of the saints.

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
