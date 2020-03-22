Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Feed your mind and your soul with these free online classes

Zelda Caldwell | Mar 22, 2020

Now that you are stuck at home, it’s the perfect time to take an online course offered by some of the world’s greatest universities.

If you are sheltering in place and are not able to go to work, now might be a good time to take an online course to add a feather to your cap, putting you in a good position career-wise for when this is all over. 

On the other hand, this break in the hustle and bustle of every day life may have you thirsting for a little much-needed beauty in the form of art, literature, and music. These free online courses, from some of the world’s great universities, will help you make this time spent in isolation a time to feed both your mind and soul. 

Literature

1. Ancient Masterpieces of World Literature, Harvard University

2. Modern Masterpieces of World Literature, Harvard University

3. Greek and Roman Mythology, Yale University

4. The Medieval Icelandic Sagas, UIcelandX

5. John Milton: Paradise Lost, Dartmouth University

6. The Divine Comedy: Dante’s Journey to Freedom, Georgetown University

Art

1. European Paintings: From Leonardo to Rembrandt to Goya, Universidad Carlos II de Madrid

2. The Italian Renaissance, East Tennessee State University

3.  The Elements of Drawing, Oxford University

Music

1. Introduction to Classical Music, Yale University

2.  Introduction to Music Theory, Berklee College of Music

3.  First Nights – Handel’s Messiah and Baroque Oratorio, Harvard University

4. 18th-Century Opera: Handel & Mozart

 

