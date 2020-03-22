Feed your mind and your soul with these free online classes

Now that you are stuck at home, it’s the perfect time to take an online course offered by some of the world’s greatest universities.
On the other hand, this break in the hustle and bustle of every day life may have you thirsting for a little much-needed beauty in the form of art, literature, and music. These free online courses, from some of the world’s great universities, will help you make this time spent in isolation a time to feed both your mind and soul.
Literature
1. Ancient Masterpieces of World Literature, Harvard University
2. Modern Masterpieces of World Literature, Harvard University
3. Greek and Roman Mythology, Yale University
4. The Medieval Icelandic Sagas, UIcelandX
5. John Milton: Paradise Lost, Dartmouth University
6. The Divine Comedy: Dante’s Journey to Freedom, Georgetown University
Art
1. European Paintings: From Leonardo to Rembrandt to Goya, Universidad Carlos II de Madrid
2. The Italian Renaissance, East Tennessee State University
3. The Elements of Drawing, Oxford University
Music
1. Introduction to Classical Music, Yale University
2. Introduction to Music Theory, Berklee College of Music
3. First Nights – Handel’s Messiah and Baroque Oratorio, Harvard University
4. 18th-Century Opera: Handel & Mozart
