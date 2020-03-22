‘Godsplaining,’ the podcast: Lectio Divina for the Fourth Sunday of Lent

Even though Holy Mass might be canceled in your diocese, the Church remains at prayer. Unite yourself, from your home, to the body of believers throughout the world in an intentional way this Sunday. too.

In light of the necessary measures enacted by public officials to slow the spread of COVID-19 which have made it difficult or even in some places impossible to attend Mass, the Dominican Friars are offering these meditations on the readings from the Sunday Liturgy.

This series of especial episodes of the regular podcast Godsplaining offers an introductory prayer, the readings read aloud, followed by reflection and commentary, a method for making a worthy spiritual communion (more about that here and here), and a closing prayer. Please join us this Sunday in meditation and prayer.

https://soundcloud.com/godsplaining/bonus-sunday-lectio-lent-week-4-year-a