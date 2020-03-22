Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a spiritual communion
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads

‘Godsplaining,’ the podcast: Lectio Divina for the Fourth Sunday of Lent

Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Mar 22, 2020

In light of the necessary measures enacted by public officials to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Dominican Friars offer this new meditation.

Even though Holy Mass might be canceled in your diocese, the Church remains at prayer. Unite yourself, from your home, to the body of believers throughout the world in an intentional way this Sunday. too.

In light of the necessary measures enacted by public officials to slow the spread of COVID-19 which have made it difficult or even in some places impossible to attend Mass, the Dominican Friars are offering these meditations on the readings from the Sunday Liturgy.

This series of especial episodes of the regular podcast Godsplaining offers an introductory prayer, the readings read aloud, followed by reflection and commentary, a method for making a worthy spiritual communion (more about that here and here), and a closing prayer. Please join us this Sunday in meditation and prayer.

https://soundcloud.com/godsplaining/bonus-sunday-lectio-lent-week-4-year-a

MeditationPodcasts
