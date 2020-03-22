Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Church

Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon

© Antoine Mekary / Aleteia
Papa Francisco en San Pedro
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 22, 2020

As we are all united in the pandemic, may we all be united in prayer, Pope Francis urges.

Pope Francis on March 22 has invited all Christians of the globe to unite on March 25 at noon to pray the Our Father together — so that as the entire world is suffering from the pandemic, so the Lord might hear all of Christendom united in prayer.

On that day, Catholics and many Christians are celebrating the Annunciation, the day Gabriel visited Our Lady and thus the feast of the Lord becoming flesh within the womb of the Virgin.

The pope made the invitation at the end of the Angelus address, live-streamed from the Apostolic Library.

He also said that on Friday, March 27, he will spend time in prayer in St. Peter’s, starting at 6 pm. He invited the faithful to tune in to the ceremony, which will include the Liturgy of the Word, and benediction with the Blessed Sacrament. He said he will give an “urbi et orbi” apostolic blessing — “to the City of Rome and the world” — with the possibility of attaining a plenary indulgence.

The urbi et orbi blessings are usually given on solemn occasions — Christmas, Easter, and when a new pope is elected, as his first blessing for the world.

After the end of his reflection in the Apostolic Library, the pope went to the window overlooking the empty St. Peter’s Square, and blessed the security guards and, symbolically, the world.

Read more:
“We can only get out of this situation together, humanity together,” Pope Francis urges
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
  3. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  6. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]