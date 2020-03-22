Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Spirituality

Prayer of spiritual communion when at home

KOMUNIKANTY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 22, 2020

This prayer unites you with God and all the Masses said throughout the world.

If you are unable to attend Mass on Sunday and remain at home, you can still unite yourself to God and all the Masses said throughout the world.

Read more:
Mass canceled? The Church is still at prayer!

Here is a brief prayer from the Offices of Spiritual Communion that expresses your desire to be in communion with God, recalling the reality that Mass is still being said, even though you are unable to attend.

In union, dear Lord, with the priests at every altar of your Church, where your Blessed Body and Blood are being offered to the Father, I desire to offer you praise and thanksgiving. I present to you my soul and body, with the earnest wish that I may be always united to you.

And since I cannot now receive you sacramentally, I ask you to come spiritually into my heart. I unite myself to you, and embrace you with all the affections of my soul. O let nothing ever separate you from me. Let me live and die in your love. Amen.

Read more:
Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a spiritual communion
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
  3. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  6. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]