Prayer of spiritual communion when at home

This prayer unites you with God and all the Masses said throughout the world.
Here is a brief prayer from the Offices of Spiritual Communion that expresses your desire to be in communion with God, recalling the reality that Mass is still being said, even though you are unable to attend.
In union, dear Lord, with the priests at every altar of your Church, where your Blessed Body and Blood are being offered to the Father, I desire to offer you praise and thanksgiving. I present to you my soul and body, with the earnest wish that I may be always united to you.
And since I cannot now receive you sacramentally, I ask you to come spiritually into my heart. I unite myself to you, and embrace you with all the affections of my soul. O let nothing ever separate you from me. Let me live and die in your love. Amen.
