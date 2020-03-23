A Way of the Cross for a time of pandemic

We know that whatever comes, the future is safe in your hands. Amen.
First Station, Jesus is condemned by Pilate
For a while, it looked as though Pilate might save Jesus. He sent signals that he would. But ultimately we see what Jesus already knew: There is no salvation on earth. That adoring crowd from a week ago now shouts “Crucify him!” His friends abandon him. Worldly power, in the person of Pontius Pilate, will choose the crowd over what is right.
Lord Jesus, the pandemic has taught us all the lesson you already knew: The world may be beautiful and exciting, but it is fallen and dangerous, too. May we learn from you that there is only one who does not disappoint; the ground of being, God himself.
