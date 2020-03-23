Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Spirituality

A Way of the Cross for a time of pandemic

STATIONS OF THE CROSS
Björn S... | Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Share
Print
Tom Hoopes | Mar 23, 2020

We know that whatever comes, the future is safe in your hands. Amen.

Lord Jesus, as we walk with you on your Way of the Cross, help us to see how your sacrifice gives meaning to our own difficult times as we suffer in so many ways from this worldwide pandemic. Your cross stands in the center of history, a towering sign that the God who created our world out of love understands our pain and shares it with us. Amen.

First Station, Jesus is condemned by Pilate

For a while, it looked as though Pilate might save Jesus. He sent signals that he would. But ultimately we see what Jesus already knew: There is no salvation on earth. That adoring crowd from a week ago now shouts “Crucify him!” His friends abandon him. Worldly power, in the person of Pontius Pilate, will choose the crowd over what is right.

Lord Jesus, the pandemic has taught us all the lesson you already knew: The world may be beautiful and exciting, but it is fallen and dangerous, too. May we learn from you that there is only one who does not disappoint; the ground of being, God himself. 

STATIONS OF THE CROSS
Björn S... | Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14

Tags:
Coronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
  4. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to …
  7. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  8. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Saints who have had to live without the Eucharist
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]