Bible verses to meditate on when life is uncertain

If you are unsure about the future, meditate on these Bible verses.
The good news is that we are not alone and the Bible reinforces this truth time and time again.
Here are a few Bible verses to meditate on during such times, reminding ourselves that God is in control.
1Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:6-7)
2Look at the birds in the sky; they do not sow or reap, they gather nothing into barns, yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are not you more important than they? (Matthew 6:26)
3Trust in the Lord with all your heart, on your own intelligence do not rely; In all your ways be mindful of him, and he will make straight your paths.? (Proverbs 3:5-6)
4Let your life be free from love of money but be content with what you have, for he has said, I will never forsake you or abandon you. (Hebrews 13:5)
5For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope. (Jeremiah 29:11)
6So humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time. Cast all your worries upon him because he cares for you. (1 Peter 5:6-7)
7I am confident of this, that the one who began a good work in you will continue to complete it until the day of Christ Jesus. (Philippians 1:6)
