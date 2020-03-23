Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Spirituality

Bible verses to meditate on when life is uncertain

BIBLE,CANDLE LIGHT
By Alta Oosthuizen | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 23, 2020

If you are unsure about the future, meditate on these Bible verses.

There are some times in our lives when the future is blurry at best. We simple don’t know what is going to happen, and that can frighten us.

Read more:
Prayers from the Bible against plagues

The good news is that we are not alone and the Bible reinforces this truth time and time again.

Here are a few Bible verses to meditate on during such times, reminding ourselves that God is in control.

1
Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:6-7)

2
Look at the birds in the sky; they do not sow or reap, they gather nothing into barns, yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are not you more important than they? (Matthew 6:26)

3
Trust in the Lord with all your heart, on your own intelligence do not rely; In all your ways be mindful of him, and he will make straight your paths.? (Proverbs 3:5-6)

4
Let your life be free from love of money but be content with what you have, for he has said, I will never forsake you or abandon you. (Hebrews 13:5)

5
For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope. (Jeremiah 29:11)

6
So humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time. Cast all your worries upon him because he cares for you. (1 Peter 5:6-7)

7
I am confident of this, that the one who began a good work in you will continue to complete it until the day of Christ Jesus. (Philippians 1:6)

 

Read more:
Put your trust in God with these Bible verses
Tags:
BibleSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
  4. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to …
  7. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  8. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Saints who have had to live without the Eucharist
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]