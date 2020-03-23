Catholic artist livestreams concerts during time of isolation

The coronavirus has made homebodies of us all, as we do our best to keep our isolation and avoid further spread of the illness. With the majority of public events and locations closed off, there is a growing demand for fresh entertainment, preferably that which we can share with the kids. Here to meet that demand is international Catholic artist Ryan Tremblay.

Tremblay is on a mission to spread a little hope in these times of unease, and to do so he has been putting on a series of concerts via Facebook Live. The first, which he streamed on St. Patrick’s Day, was an interesting, fun watch. Although it feels awkward that it’s just one man in a room full of instruments, his charming personality and musical gifts carry the 30-minute show.

A native of Rhode Island, Tremblay is an international Catholic recording artist who performed at both of the last World Youth Days, in Panama and Poland. In an interview with Laura Kilgus, of Rhode Island Catholic, he said of his live streams:

“Music has the power to heal and communicate messages of hope in a profound way. In times like these, I feel like music is one of the most powerful art forms we have to help us draw closer to God. While we cannot gather in churches as we once did, with every song comes an opportunity to listen and to be united with others around the world — especially during live events.”

It takes a lot of courage to get on stage (or stream) as a solo act, but Tremblay is a talented vocalist, guitarist, and drummer and he utilizes these talents to put on an entertaining “concert” from what appears to be his house. In between songs, some of his own writing and others crowd favorites, he intersperses personal stories and uplifting quotes, and even an impromptu drum solo.

The only part we found slow was when he advertised his albums, but we understand how difficult it is for an independent artist, so we can’t begrudge him making use of the opportunity. Otherwise it’s a fun time with a talented artist who beams with exuberance. Half the fun of Tremblay’s show is found in how much fun he’s having putting it on.

For more information on his next livestream, or to watch one of the archived concerts, click here.