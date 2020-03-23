Soothe your soul with this calming prayer

If you are feeling anxious, let God’s presence fill your soul with his peace.
The good news is that Jesus Christ has come to bring light to that dark place and give us his peace, even in the midst of our most stressful situations!
Here is a brief yet calming prayer adapted from The Family Prayer Book that asks God’s presence to invade your soul, granting his peace and security.
O, my dear Savior, the God of my heart, come to me and fill my soul. I love you, O God; teach me to love you more and more.
Let nothing disturb me and please soothe my soul with your presence. Grant me that love and devotion which may calm every worldly thought and care, and make my heart a blessed abode of divine charity.
I thank you, eternal Father, for having given us this pledge of your mercy. Prepare me for your presence by the help of your Holy Spirit. Grant me now and ever to love you with my whole heart, with my whole soul, with all my strength, and with all my mind, and never to forget the great mercy you desire to give to me. Amen.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?