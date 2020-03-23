Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Soothe your soul with this calming prayer

PRAYING
Pascal Deloche | GODONG
Philip Kosloski | Mar 23, 2020

If you are feeling anxious, let God’s presence fill your soul with his peace.

It’s relatively easy to let anxiety take us over. Daily stress and world events combine to overwhelm our mind and soul with darkness.

The good news is that Jesus Christ has come to bring light to that dark place and give us his peace, even in the midst of our most stressful situations!

Here is a brief yet calming prayer adapted from The Family Prayer Book that asks God’s presence to invade your soul, granting his peace and security.

O, my dear Savior, the God of my heart, come to me and fill my soul. I love you, O God; teach me to love you more and more.

Let nothing disturb me and please soothe my soul with your presence. Grant me that love and devotion which may calm every worldly thought and care, and make my heart a blessed abode of divine charity.

I thank you, eternal Father, for having given us this pledge of your mercy. Prepare me for your presence by the help of your Holy Spirit. Grant me now and ever to love you with my whole heart, with my whole soul, with all my strength, and with all my mind, and never to forget the great mercy you desire to give to me. Amen.

Read more:
A few spiritual tips on how to stay calm
Read more:
Families can find peace in the “school” of Nazareth
