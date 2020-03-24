6 Creative ways the clergy continue to minister during the coronavirus

In times of crisis many look to God for hope and comfort. With public Masses canceled across the globe, many Catholics are left bereft of this reassurance. But in this time of crisis, some members of the clergy are showing their resourcefulness and ingenuity in the creative ways they are ministering to parishioners.

Here are some of the best ideas we’ve seen so far, but if your own parish priest has found ways to continue inspiring your faith during this uncertain time, we’d love to hear about it in the comments below! And please remember, even if you can’t attend Mass there are many ways to practice your faith: from taking part in the “virtual parish” encouraged by Pope Francis or your local diocese’s various online offerings, to reading the Scriptures and praying at home — and, of course, being thoughtful of your neighbor.

Whatever you manage to do, know that you’re not alone and joining together in prayer is a worthy way to battle against coronavirus.