Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes

Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
6 Creative ways the clergy continue to minister during the coronavirus

Cerith Gardiner | Mar 24, 2020

These men of the cloth show the true power of faith in times of need.

Click here to launch the slideshow

In times of crisis many look to God for hope and comfort. With public Masses canceled across the globe, many Catholics are left bereft of this reassurance. But in this time of crisis, some members of the clergy are showing their resourcefulness and ingenuity in the creative ways they are ministering to parishioners.

Here are some of the best ideas we’ve seen so far, but if your own parish priest has found ways to continue inspiring your faith during this  uncertain time, we’d love to hear about it in the comments below! And please remember, even if you can’t attend Mass there are many ways to practice your faith: from taking part in the “virtual parish” encouraged by Pope Francis or your local diocese’s various online offerings, to reading the Scriptures and praying at home — and, of course,  being thoughtful of your neighbor.

Whatever you manage to do, know that you’re not alone and joining together in prayer is a worthy way to battle against coronavirus.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

Read more:
Pope: Yes, you should pray the rosary every day!
Read more:
Pope prays for priests’ courage as they bring Eucharist to those who are sick
