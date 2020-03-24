Pray the Our Father with the pope March 25 at Noon (7am EST) here

Following the Lord’s Prayer, Francis will pray the Angelus and a Rosary
The Our Father will be live-streamed from Rome at noon (Rome time) which is 7 am EST.
Following the Our Father prayed by Christians around the world and led by Pope Francis, then the pope will continue with the Angelus prayer. This prayer recounts the moment that is celebrated precisely on March 25: The Annunciation of God’s message to Gabriel, and the Virgin Mary’s response, and thus the incarnation of the Word in her womb.
After the Angelus, the pope will lead the praying of the Rosary.
Join in at the link above.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?