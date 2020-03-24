Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Pray the Our Father with the pope March 25 at Noon (7am EST) here

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 24, 2020

Following the Lord’s Prayer, Francis will pray the Angelus and a Rosary

“All Christians together … let us lift our voices toward Heaven.” This is the call Pope Francis has made to “invoke the Almighty, the Omnipotent God” for an end to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Our Father will be live-streamed from Rome at noon (Rome time) which is 7 am EST.

Following the Our Father prayed by Christians around the world and led by Pope Francis, then the pope will continue with the Angelus prayer. This prayer recounts the moment that is celebrated precisely on March 25: The Annunciation of God’s message to Gabriel, and the Virgin Mary’s response, and thus the incarnation of the Word in her womb.

After the Angelus, the pope will lead the praying of the Rosary.

Join in at the link above.

Read more:
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Read more:
Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter

 

