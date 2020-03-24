Prayer to St. Gabriel for strength during suffering

Read more: This ancient prayer invokes angelic protection from all harm

St. Gabriel is one of the few archangels mentioned by name in the Bible. He is recorded in the book of Daniel in the Old Testament as well as in the Gospels at the Annunciation, when he delivered the good news of Jesus’ birth to the Virgin Mary.

He is often called the “angel of mercy,” because his few appearances in the Bible are matched with messages of consolation.

Christian tradition claims that St. Gabriel is the angel who appeared to Jesus while he was suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane.

“Father, if you are willing, take this cup away from me; still, not my will but yours be done.” And to strengthen him an angel from heaven appeared to him. (Luke 22:42-43)

The Catholic Encyclopedia explains that, “Gabriel is mentioned only twice in the New Testament, but it is not unreasonable to suppose with Christian tradition that it is he who … “strengthened” Our Lord in the garden (cf. the Hymn for Lauds on 24 March).”

This tradition also corresponds with the name of “Gabriel,” which is translated as, “God is my strength.”

Here is an adapted prayer from the The Prayer-book of the Oratory of St. Philip Neri that invokes St. Gabriel’s help in the midst of suffering.