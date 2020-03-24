Prayer to St. Gabriel for strength during suffering

Tradition says the Archangel comforted Jesus when he was suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane.
He is often called the “angel of mercy,” because his few appearances in the Bible are matched with messages of consolation.
Christian tradition claims that St. Gabriel is the angel who appeared to Jesus while he was suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane.
“Father, if you are willing, take this cup away from me; still, not my will but yours be done.” And to strengthen him an angel from heaven appeared to him. (Luke 22:42-43)
The Catholic Encyclopedia explains that, “Gabriel is mentioned only twice in the New Testament, but it is not unreasonable to suppose with Christian tradition that it is he who … “strengthened” Our Lord in the garden (cf. the Hymn for Lauds on 24 March).”
This tradition also corresponds with the name of “Gabriel,” which is translated as, “God is my strength.”
Here is an adapted prayer from the The Prayer-book of the Oratory of St. Philip Neri that invokes St. Gabriel’s help in the midst of suffering.
O Gabriel, might of God, who announced to the Virgin Mary the incarnation of the only Son of God, and in the garden consoled and strengthen Christ oppressed with fear and sorrow; I give honor to you, O chosen spirit, and humbly pray to you to be my advocate with Jesus Christ my Savior, and with Mary His Blessed Virgin Mother; in all my trials assist me, lest I be overcome by temptation and may I give praise and thanksgiving to my God in all things. Amen.
