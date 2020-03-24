Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Spirituality

Prayer to St. Gabriel for strength during suffering

SAINT GABRIEL
Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 24, 2020

Tradition says the Archangel comforted Jesus when he was suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane.

St. Gabriel is one of the few archangels mentioned by name in the Bible. He is recorded in the book of Daniel in the Old Testament as well as in the Gospels at the Annunciation, when he delivered the good news of Jesus’ birth to the Virgin Mary.

Read more:
This ancient prayer invokes angelic protection from all harm

He is often called the “angel of mercy,” because his few appearances in the Bible are matched with messages of consolation.

Christian tradition claims that St. Gabriel is the angel who appeared to Jesus while he was suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane.

“Father, if you are willing, take this cup away from me; still, not my will but yours be done.” And to strengthen him an angel from heaven appeared to him. (Luke 22:42-43)

The Catholic Encyclopedia explains that, “Gabriel is mentioned only twice in the New Testament, but it is not unreasonable to suppose with Christian tradition that it is he who … “strengthened” Our Lord in the garden (cf. the Hymn for Lauds on 24 March).”

This tradition also corresponds with the name of “Gabriel,” which is translated as, “God is my strength.”

Here is an adapted prayer from the The Prayer-book of the Oratory of St. Philip Neri that invokes St. Gabriel’s help in the midst of suffering.

O Gabriel, might of God, who announced to the Virgin Mary the incarnation of the only Son of God, and in the garden consoled and strengthen Christ oppressed with fear and sorrow; I give honor to you, O chosen spirit, and humbly pray to you to be my advocate with Jesus Christ my Savior, and with Mary His Blessed Virgin Mother; in all my trials assist me, lest I be overcome by temptation and may I give praise and thanksgiving to my God in all things. Amen.

Read more:
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now

 

Tags:
AngelsPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 …
  3. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  7. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Church gives direction on “general absolution” in …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]