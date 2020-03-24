Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Lifestyle

St. Hildegard’s advice for building healthy self-confidence

CONFIDENCE
mimagephotography | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Marzena Devoud | Mar 24, 2020

The medieval abbess knew just what to say when her good friend struggled with poor self-esteem.

Most of the time, dark thoughts—whether they be gloomy ruminations or a permanent habit of self-deprecation—manifest themselves as little sentences said to oneself, or in barely perceptible reflections. Our beliefs, often unconscious, form a filter through which we interpret reality. When this filter is negative, these little inner sentences we say to ourselves negatively influence our choices about actions we decide to take and about our relations with others.

This negativity can lead to a lack of confidence, and even to anxiety, depression and illness. This is what St. Hildegard of Bingen emphasizes in her writings on the necessary harmony between soul, body and mind. For her, it is essential to be aware of this effect, and to cope with it. To do so, you must identify this self-destructive mechanism by fundamentally changing the way you look at yourself.

In a letter addressed to her friend Father Bertulf and quoted in a book by Hildegard Strickerschmidt, the German abbess stresses the danger of self-criticism. She writes, “You remind me of a man who looks at his face in the mirror, but does not rejoice because he is overwhelmed by doubts about his beauty. Your heart then looks like a building visible from afar, but covered with fog …”

The mental fog that St. Hildegard speaks of in the Middle Ages is a concept commonly used in contemporary psychology. Under the influence of negative thinking, we are unable to see our positive character traits.

Aren’t we dissatisfied most of the time with our own appearance when we look in the mirror? This inferiority complex, which destroys the joy of who we really are, can also affect our spiritual and intellectual life.

In her letter, St. Hildegard describes the abbot’s goodness, which was clear to everyone around him but which he himself was unable to appreciate. A little negative inner voice was poisoning his spirit, preventing him from making the most of his gifts.

According to St. Hildegard, we must seek the talents that lie dormant in us, rejoice in them, and cultivate them. God created humanity out of love, and made us his partners. In the story of the creation of the world, God considers all his work—including humankind—to be very good.

Five exercises to regain self-confidence

For Hildegard of Bingen, human beings—mirrors of God—radiate around them what they have in their hearts:

“Man is a drop of water through which the shapes of the world pass. By having God alone as his goal, man will bring creation closer to the Light. The center of the center of the universe is Christ, the one who is God made man.”

When human beings become conscious of this, when they listen to Christ, contemplate Him, and unite themselves with Him, then they find their true identity. They heal from their dark thoughts and can develop their own talents, following an impulse that is filled more and more with joy.

In order to achieve this, here is some advice inspired by St. Hildegard. These are resolutions to remember as soon as the little negative voice resurfaces:

  1. God has given me many talents that I want to discover anew.
  2. I would like to develop my talents creatively and have more self-confidence.
  3. I will think about what I would like to do or continue to do with joy and energy.
  4. To do this, I need to be proactive and ask my loved ones for help.
  5. I count on God, who accepts and supports me as I am. He has given me talents. With Him I am confident. I surrender myself to Him.
Read more:
Depression: Dispelling the myths and cutting through the confusion
Read more:
Confidence is a skill — here’s how to build it
Tags:
Mental HealthSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 …
  3. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  7. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Church gives direction on “general absolution” in …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]