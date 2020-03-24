Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Lifestyle

What do people look for in a person they date?

couple
AshTproductions | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cecilia Pigg | Mar 24, 2020

What are the biggest factors people take into consideration when looking for a potential mate?

A study from early this year shows that the biggest concern people have when it comes to a potential mate is whether they agree on having children. Agreement on smoking or not smoking is a close second. After that comes politics and religion. Makes sense right? Children, smoking,  politics, and religion all affect our lifestyle pretty significantly. 

But after reading that study I clicked on the next study in my search results. And it said something very different about what people value in potential significant others when they’re dating. One said that you’ll know a good date by how clean and tidy he or she is compared to you, while other studies show that people want dates with good work ethics and who look put together.

It’s confusing to look at such varied answers until you realize that the results you get from studies like this all depend on what kind of relationship you’re asking about. There are some studies that look at what people want in a long-term relationship, and others are just looking at short-term dates. 

But to add another layer, studies like these only look at what people think or say they want. What some studies point out in their discussion of findings is that people say they want certain things, or think certain things are important, but then when it comes to actually dating someone, they don’t often act in accordance with what they said they wanted. Even if your friend Vivian says she’ll never marry a Democrat who likes dogs, she somehow falls in love with and marries Chris, who leans left politically and has a golden retriever. And they end up living happily ever after.

So in that way, the pressure is off. Because people don’t actually know what they want! However, if you want to develop solid skills to be the best date (and then someday spouse) that you can be, here are some suggestions. (These are things that any long-term relationship needs to survive). 

1
A sense of sacrifice

A long-term relationship and a marriage will stop working as soon as one or both people in the relationship stop sacrificing for the other. You must be able to put someone else first in your life for real connection to work. If you struggle with that, work on it starting today. And if your date does not have that ability, that person is not someone you should spend the rest of your life with.

2
Honesty

If you never feel like you can be fully honest with someone, your relationship won’t thrive or go very far. And if someone lies to you about little things, it will be almost impossible to trust him or her when it comes to bigger issues. If you tend to lie about small things, try to pinpoint the cause. A fear of looking bad? A desire to always be right? Finding the root might help you break the habit, and help you save your next relationship. 

3
Ability to communicate

Many people are not great at communicating, especially when it comes to sharing feelings and expectations. But you have to be willing to get better at communication. This includes a willingness to listen, and a willingness to be vulnerable. Thankfully, you can easily practice these in any important relationship you have — be that a good friendship or a sibling or parent relationship. 

4
Owning who you are

If you’re not comfortable with who you are, it will be difficult to maintain a healthy relationship. Confidence is incredibly attractive, and adds a huge amount of stability and depth to a partnership. If you have never been comfortable in your own skin, now is a great time to start addressing that! Find supportive friends, seek some counseling, and embrace the things you enjoy doing. 

Read more:
Dating in the time of coronavirus
Read more:
5 Red flags in a dating relationship
Tags:
Relationships
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 …
  3. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  7. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Church gives direction on “general absolution” in …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]