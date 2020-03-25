Prayer to St. Camillus for the recovery of the sick

Among the many patrons of the sick, St. Camillus is one of the most widely known. The order he founded was focused on serving the sick, and he put on his religious habit a

Here is a prayer invoking his intercession from the book Devotions and Prayers for the Sick-room, asking God to bring both physical and spiritual strength to those who are suffering.

St. Camillus, special patron of the sick, who during forty years didst devote yourself with truly heroic charity to the relief of their spiritual and temporal miseries: since holy Church has confided them to your mighty protection, deign, from your heavenly glory, to come now to their assistance. Obtain for them either the cure of their maladies, or patience and Christian resignation, that they may be strengthened and sanctified and at the same time obtain for us the grace in life and death to imitate you in the practice of divine love. Amen.

Read more: Help those who are now sick with this short prayer