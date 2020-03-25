Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic

Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Prayer to St. Camillus for the recovery of the sick

CAMILLUS DE LELLIS
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 25, 2020

St. Camillus is patron of the sick and was known for his constant care of those suffering from any ailment.

Among the many patrons of the sick, St. Camillus is one of the most widely known. The order he founded was focused on serving the sick, and he put on his religious habit a red cross.

Read more:
Was the Red Cross inspired by a Catholic saint?

Here is a prayer invoking his intercession from the book Devotions and Prayers for the Sick-room, asking God to bring both physical and spiritual strength to those who are suffering.

St. Camillus, special patron of the sick, who during forty years didst devote yourself with truly heroic charity to the relief of their spiritual and temporal miseries: since holy Church has confided them to your mighty protection, deign, from your heavenly glory, to come now to their assistance. Obtain for them either the cure of their maladies, or patience and Christian resignation, that they may be strengthened and sanctified and at the same time obtain for us the grace in life and death to imitate you in the practice of divine love. Amen.

Read more:
Help those who are now sick with this short prayer
Read more:
Prayer for strength during sickness
  Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 …
  Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to …
  Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  Zelda Caldwell
    Coronavirus in Italy: 50 priests have died
  Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
