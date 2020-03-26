Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Spirituality

7 Free spiritual resources during the COVID-19 crisis

OFFICE
fizkes | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 26, 2020

Many Catholic companies are offering free resources to help keep your spirits at peace during this crisis.

Catholics around the world are experiencing spiritual anxiety as they are denied access to the sacraments. It has been a distressing time for many, and to help keep our spirits focused on God, many Catholic companies are offering free resources during this crisis.

Below is a small selection of seven companies who are doing what they can to provide spiritual nourishment to the world.

1
Aleteia

In the days and weeks to come, many of us will be legitimately prevented from participating in Sunday Mass and other liturgical services. Therefore, Aleteia is bringing you, with the help of Magnificat, an aid to keep spiritually engaged, healthy, and active during these exceptional times. Click here for access to this free spiritual resource.

2
Magnificat

Announced on their website, “During this challenging time, many of the faithful are unable to attend Mass. Magnificat is honored to provide complimentary access to our online version to help people pray from home.” This includes daily Mass readings as well as other spiritual resources.

3
Our Sunday Visitor

Our Sunday Visitor is providing a free newsletter, “Keeping the Faith Amid COVID-19.” After signing-up, “Every day, you’ll get a list of stories from OSV and beyond to help keep you mentally and spiritually grounded during this time of uncertainty.”

4
FORMED

A digital platform featuring movies, audiobooks and faith formation studies, the Augustine Institute recently announced a free 40-day trial of their content. It is often dubbed, “Catholic Netflix,” and the free trial can be accessed here.

5
Ascension

The Catholic publisher is providing “Spiritual Guidance & Resources During COVID-19.” Their website states, “Ascension is here to walk with you during this difficult time. Please view our offerings below and check back often for latest updates.”

6
Give Us This Day

Featuring daily Mass readings and other spiritual content, Give Us This Day is providing “free access to the March and April issues” and 60 days free access to their Give Us This Day app.

7
My Catholic Kids

A resource aimed at families, My Catholic Kids states, “During the coronavirus national emergency, we are making our library of Mass videos for the Children’s Missalette available free to all!”

 

Read more:
10 Free places to learn about the Catholic faith
Read more:
A prayer to grow in peace during troubled times
Tags:
CoronavirusSpiritual Life
