Be careful: Idols make your memory selective, warns pope

We can so often think of the good things of the past, without remembering the difficulties too
Drawing on the experience of the Israelites in the desert, the pope noted how idolatry makes our memory and thoughts “selective.”
“It makes you think of the good things that it gives you. But it doesn’t allow you to see the bad things,” he said. The chosen people remembered all the good things that were on their tables when they were in Egypt. “But they forgot that it was the table of slavery,” Pope Francis pointed out.
He also reflected how we use the gifts of God to construct our idols:
When we do things that lead us to idolatry, we become attached to things that distance us from God. We make another god with the gifts that the Lord has given us: with our intelligence, our will, our love, our heart. We use God’s very gifts to make idols.
And idolatry can even affect our prayer, as the Chosen People wanted to worship the golden calf. In this sense the pope warned that the idol of worldliness can even infect how we live the sacraments. He gave the example of matrimony, asking how often we might turn the celebration of Christian marriage into a fashion show instead of the celebration of a sacrament. “What is this one wearing? What is this other one wearing? This other one?”
“What are my idols?” “Where do I hide them?” These are the questions to ask ourselves today, the pope said.
May the Lord not find us at the end of our lives and say to us: ‘You apostatized. You deviated from the way that I marked out. You prostrated yourself before an idol.’ We ask the Lord for the grace of recognizing our own idols.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?