Lord, help us to tolerate and conquer our fears: Pope Francis’ prayer

Yuliya Evstratenko | Shutterstock
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 26, 2020

In these days there’s so much suffering …

In these days there’s so much suffering. There’s a lot of fear. The fear felt by the elderly who are alone in nursing homes, or hospitals, or in their own homes, and don’t know what could happen. The fear of those who don’t have steady work and are thinking about how to feed their children. They foresee they may go hungry. The fear of many civil servants. At this moment they’re working to keep society functioning and they might get the virus. There’s also the fear, the fears, that each one of us. Each one knows what fears he has. We pray to the Lord that He might help us to trust, and to tolerate and conquer these fears.

This was Pope Francis’ prayer at the beginning of Mass on March 26. We join him in praying that the Lord will be with us in our fear.

Read more:
6 Saints who lived with fear, and served God anyway
