Lord, help us to tolerate and conquer our fears: Pope Francis’ prayer

In these days there’s so much suffering …
In these days there’s so much suffering. There’s a lot of fear. The fear felt by the elderly who are alone in nursing homes, or hospitals, or in their own homes, and don’t know what could happen. The fear of those who don’t have steady work and are thinking about how to feed their children. They foresee they may go hungry. The fear of many civil servants. At this moment they’re working to keep society functioning and they might get the virus. There’s also the fear, the fears, that each one of us. Each one knows what fears he has. We pray to the Lord that He might help us to trust, and to tolerate and conquer these fears.
This was Pope Francis’ prayer at the beginning of Mass on March 26. We join him in praying that the Lord will be with us in our fear.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?