Lord, help us to tolerate and conquer our fears: Pope Francis’ prayer

In these days there’s so much suffering. There’s a lot of fear. The fear felt by the elderly who are alone in nursing homes, or hospitals, or in their own homes, and don’t know what could happen. The fear of those who don’t have steady work and are thinking about how to feed their children. They foresee they may go hungry. The fear of many civil servants. At this moment they’re working to keep society functioning and they might get the virus. There’s also the fear, the fears, that each one of us. Each one knows what fears he has. We pray to the Lord that He might help us to trust, and to tolerate and conquer these fears.