J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join Pope Francis in prayer March 27 at 6 pm (1 pm EST) here

Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Pope negative for Coronavirus a 2nd time; resident of Santa Marta positive

PAPIEŻ FRANCISZEK
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/East News
I.Media for Aleteia | Mar 26, 2020

Italian priest is 5th victim of the virus in Vatican City State. Pope said to be safe, living within protective measures.

A second test has shown Pope Francis is still negative for Coronavirus, according to a report March 26, which the Holy See has not yet confirmed.

This news comes after a resident of the Casa Santa Marta, where the pope lives and celebrates his morning Mass, has tested positive.

Monsignor Gianluca Pezzoli, 58, an official of the Secretariat of State, is positive for the virus, it was confirmed Thursday morning.

He is the fifth person in Vatican City State to test positive, but it is reported that measures to keep Pope Francis safe are already in place and have been followed. For example, the Holy Father is taking his meals in his own private suite, instead of in the cafeteria.

Pope Francis was tested in early March, after he had to cancel various activities due to a cold. That test was also negative, and the cold played out as normal.

The pope lives with reduced lung capacity after having a surgery to remove part of one lung when he was a teenager.

Read more:
Pope praises nurses, remembers one who saved his life
Read more:
A tour of the Santa Marta chapel where Francis has daily Mass
Tags:
CoronavirusPope Francis
