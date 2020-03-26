Pope negative for Coronavirus a 2nd time; resident of Santa Marta positive

Italian priest is 5th victim of the virus in Vatican City State. Pope said to be safe, living within protective measures.
This news comes after a resident of the Casa Santa Marta, where the pope lives and celebrates his morning Mass, has tested positive.
Monsignor Gianluca Pezzoli, 58, an official of the Secretariat of State, is positive for the virus, it was confirmed Thursday morning.
He is the fifth person in Vatican City State to test positive, but it is reported that measures to keep Pope Francis safe are already in place and have been followed. For example, the Holy Father is taking his meals in his own private suite, instead of in the cafeteria.
Pope Francis was tested in early March, after he had to cancel various activities due to a cold. That test was also negative, and the cold played out as normal.
The pope lives with reduced lung capacity after having a surgery to remove part of one lung when he was a teenager.
