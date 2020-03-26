Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Church

We’ll also hear God’s voice calling us from the tomb

JESUS,RAISES,LAZARUS,FROM THE DEAD
Public Domain
Share
Print
Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Mar 26, 2020

Christ reminds us who our God is, and what he’s capable of.

I’ve always imagined the resurrection of the dead would be something like the Beast’s transformation into a handsome prince at the end of Walt Disney’s animated Beauty and the Beast. Rays of light will shoot forth, swirling matter will be rearranged, orchestras will thunder in grand crescendo and the lifeless bodies of the dead will be given new life.

As our Lenten journey approaches the Sunday of the Resurrection, the great feast of Easter, the Prophet Ezekiel declares again the promise of God: “O my people, I will open your graves and have you rise from them, and bring you back to the land of Israel” (Ez. 37:12). In the face of death, believers will find life.

At a time when our world is being attacked by the spectre of disease and suffering, the Church proclaims anew God’s promise of resurrection and life. As is so often the case, the liturgy manages to speak precisely the words we need to hear. 

As is so often the case, the liturgy manages to speak precisely the words we need to hear.

First, the prophet reminds us that God is our God. God’s covenant is unbroken. We are his people, He is our God. God does not abandon Israel. His chosen nation remains known by Him as, “my people.” Death does not reign over this nation; God is King.

Ezekiel was a prophet who lived in exile. Israel had been taken into captivity. Living in Babylon, the temptation to doubt God’s fidelity was very great. Babylon had become a tomb for Israel. In the face of this disaster, the prophet declares the faithful and life-giving work of Israel’s God.

Christ makes the same claim. By identifying himself as “I am,” Jesus is saying to us all in this Sunday’s Gospel passage, “I am the God of your Fathers.” The God of our Fathers is the God of life and faithfulness. 

Elsewhere, in a debate with the Sadducees (those who did not believe in the Resurrection), Jesus says, “That the dead will rise even Moses made known in the passage about the bush, when he called ‘Lord’ the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob; and he is not God of the dead, but of the living, for to him all are alive” (Luke 20:37-38). Thus, Jesus makes a claim on the power to give life, which belongs to God.

Jesus announces to Martha, “I am the resurrection and the life.” The resurrection is not only a historical event (Christ’s own resurrection was very real) but Christ teaches he has in his own person the power of the resurrection. Like the other “I am” sayings of John’s Gospel (I am the Bread of Life, I am the Vine) Jesus reveals something intimate about his own self by telling Martha that he is the resurrection.

Not only does God remind us of who he is and who we are, but he also reminds us of what he will do. 

The prophet Ezekiel reminds Israel that God will bring them back to their own land. The Babylonian captivity and dispersion of Israel is a tomb. Israel’s God has promised to break open that tomb, and to lead them back to their own land.

As Israel was led out of the tomb of Babylon and Lazarus climbed forth from his tomb, God will call us out of our own prisons of sin and give us life. St. Augustine writes, “He groaned, He wept, He cried with a loud voice. With what difficulty does one rise who lies crushed under the heavy burden of a habit of sinning! And yet he does rise: he is quickened by hidden grace within; and after that loud voice he rises.” Strengthened by the grace of the One who is the Resurrection and the Life, we can cast off whatever shackles bind us.

Read more:
At the Sintra Palace in Portugal, a unique image of Jesus’ death and resurrection is preserved

Israel hears the voice of God spoken through the prophet. Lazarus hears the voice of the resurrection calling him to life. We too will hear our God speaking to our hearts reminding us of his promises and nourishing us.

If our quarantine feels very much like an entombment, we must recall the promise of God, that he will draw us out from the tomb! 

Our God is not the God of the dead, but of the living. His voice will call us forth, roll away any stones, leading us from death into life.

Read more:
How to read the Old and New Testaments together, according to St. Bonaventure
Tags:
Sunday Readings
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  3. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Coronavirus in Italy: 50 priests have died
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  7. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  8. Aleteia
    A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join Pope Francis in prayer March 27 at 6 pm (1 pm EST) here
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]