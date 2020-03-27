Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Here’s how Pope Francis will be celebrating Easter

POPE FRANCIS GENERAL AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | i.MEDIA
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 27, 2020

The pope will be in St. Peter’s but without the faithful. The Way of the Cross will be at St. Peter’s instead of the Colosseum.

The Office of the Liturgical Celebration of the Supreme Pontiff announced March 27 how Pope Francis will be celebrating Easter in these troubling times.
The liturgical celebrations of Pope Francis from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday will take place in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, without the presence of the faithful. The Stations of the Cross normally held in the Colosseum will take place in front of the Basilica.

The communique states that Pope Francis will celebrate all of the Holy Week liturgies in St. Peter’s Basilica, starting with Palm Sunday at 11.00 am, April 5.

The Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper will begin at 6:00 pm on April 9.

On Good Friday, he will preside over the celebration of the Lord’s Passion. That night, the Stations of the Cross will be held in front of St. Peter’s Basilica at 9:00 pm.

Likewise, the Easter Vigil Mass will be held in the Vatican Basilica at 9:00 pm on April 11.

The Holy Father will celebrate Easter Sunday Mass in the basilica and conclude with the “Urbi et Orbi” message and blessing.

