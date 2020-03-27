Pope donates 30 ventilators to hospitals in need

Pope Francis on Thursday entrusted 30 respirators, purchased in recent days, to the Office of Papal Charities to be donated to hospitals in the areas most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

These hospitals will be identified in the coming days.

The Office of Papal Charities is the department of the Holy See charged with exercising charity to the poor in the name of the Holy Father.

Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski is currently the Apostolic Almoner, or apostolic almsgiver, in charge of the Office of Papal Charities.