Sign language channel created so hearing impaired can follow pope’s ‘Urbi et orbi’ blessing

Pope Francis has called for global participation in a time of prayer he will lead March 27 at 6 pm (Rome time), “to respond to the coronavirus pandemic with the universality of prayer.”

In an effort to make that participation as universal as possible, Vatican News has created a new online streaming channel in sign language for people who are hearing impaired.

For approximately one hour all believers are invited to join Pope Francis for the extraordinary ceremony, which will include Scripture, prayers of supplication, and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and will conclude with Pope Francis giving the Urbi et orbi Blessing, with the possibility of gaining a plenary indulgence for all those who follow live through the various forms of communication.

Find the dedicated channel on YouTube with translation into Sign Language here.

This service will be curated by Sr. Veronica Donatello, coordinator of the Italian bishops’ Catechesis Section for people with disabilities. It will be broadcast in collaboration with the Bishops’ TV2000 network.