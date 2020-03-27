Spiritual classics you can read online for free

Sometimes, the hardest part of digging deeper into our spiritual lives is knowing where to start. Christianity has been around for over 2,000 years and the amount of material available to us can feel overwhelming.

However, the good news is that there are a handful of truly inspiring works that have stood the test of time and continue to lead people deeper in their relationships with God.

Below is a short list of “spiritual classics” that can be accessed online for free, giving everyone a chance to grow in their spiritual life.

1 Confessions by St. Augustine

A true spiritual classic, St. Augustine’s spiritual autobiography can be accessed in a number of places online, such as through this link.

2 Introduction to the Devout Life by St. Francis de Sales

Written specifically for lay people, this guidebook to the spiritual life can be read in full here.

3 Imitation of Christ by Thomas a Kempis

One of the most widely read books after the Bible, Imitation of Christ is full of wise sayings about the spiritual life and can be read here.

4 Way of Perfection by St. Teresa of Avila

Originally written for her fellow religious sisters, the Way of Perfection is a spiritual resource with much advice about prayer and the spiritual life and can be found here.

5 Story of a Soul by St. Therese of Lisieux

The spiritual autobiography of a Carmelite saint in the 19th century, Story of a Soul is very accessible to the modern reader and can be read here.

6 Works by St. John of the Cross

Various books by St. John of the Cross, a profound spiritual writer, whose spiritual writings have influenced many saints, can be accessed here.

7 Spiritual Exercises by St. Ignatius of Loyola

Another influential work, the Spiritual Exercises by St. Ignatius can provide a mini-retreat and be read online here.

8 On Loving God by St. Bernard of Clairvaux

Written by a Franciscan friar, On Loving God provides a spiritual reflection on developing our personal love of God and can be read here.