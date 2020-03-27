Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Philip Kosloski
Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a spiritual communion
Spirituality

Spiritual classics you can read online for free

MAN,GLASSES
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 27, 2020

Jumpstart your spiritual life by reading these spiritual classics right now!

Sometimes, the hardest part of digging deeper into our spiritual lives is knowing where to start. Christianity has been around for over 2,000 years and the amount of material available to us can feel overwhelming.

However, the good news is that there are a handful of truly inspiring works that have stood the test of time and continue to lead people deeper in their relationships with God.

Below is a short list of “spiritual classics” that can be accessed online for free, giving everyone a chance to grow in their spiritual life.

Read more:
Aside from the Bible, this book was the most printed of the 16th century

1
Confessions by St. Augustine

A true spiritual classic, St. Augustine’s spiritual autobiography can be accessed in a number of places online, such as through this link.

2
Introduction to the Devout Life by St. Francis de Sales

Written specifically for lay people, this guidebook to the spiritual life can be read in full here.

Read more:
St. Francis de Sales: The primary difference between contemplation and meditation

3
Imitation of Christ by Thomas a Kempis

One of the most widely read books after the Bible, Imitation of Christ is full of wise sayings about the spiritual life and can be read here.

4
Way of Perfection by St. Teresa of Avila

Originally written for her fellow religious sisters, the Way of Perfection is a spiritual resource with much advice about prayer and the spiritual life and can be found here.

5
Story of a Soul by St. Therese of Lisieux

The spiritual autobiography of a Carmelite saint in the 19th century, Story of a Soul is very accessible to the modern reader and can be read here.

Read more:
7 Of the best St. Therese quotes

6
Works by St. John of the Cross

Various books by St. John of the Cross, a profound spiritual writer, whose spiritual writings have influenced many saints, can be accessed here.

7
Spiritual Exercises by St. Ignatius of Loyola

Another influential work, the Spiritual Exercises by St. Ignatius can provide a mini-retreat and be read online here.

Read more:
7 Of the best quotes from St. Ignatius of Loyola

8
On Loving God by St. Bernard of Clairvaux

Written by a Franciscan friar, On Loving God provides a spiritual reflection on developing our personal love of God and can be read here.

Tags:
CoronavirusSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Coronavirus in Italy: 50 priests have died
  4. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope leads entire world in praying Our Father for end of pandemic …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    “I asked the Lord to stop the epidemic,” says pope …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join Pope Francis in prayer March 27 at 6 pm (1 pm EST) here
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]