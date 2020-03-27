Spiritual classics you can read online for free

Jumpstart your spiritual life by reading these spiritual classics right now!
However, the good news is that there are a handful of truly inspiring works that have stood the test of time and continue to lead people deeper in their relationships with God.
Below is a short list of “spiritual classics” that can be accessed online for free, giving everyone a chance to grow in their spiritual life.
1Confessions by St. Augustine
A true spiritual classic, St. Augustine’s spiritual autobiography can be accessed in a number of places online, such as through this link.
2Introduction to the Devout Life by St. Francis de Sales
Written specifically for lay people, this guidebook to the spiritual life can be read in full here.
3Imitation of Christ by Thomas a Kempis
One of the most widely read books after the Bible, Imitation of Christ is full of wise sayings about the spiritual life and can be read here.
4Way of Perfection by St. Teresa of Avila
Originally written for her fellow religious sisters, the Way of Perfection is a spiritual resource with much advice about prayer and the spiritual life and can be found here.
5Story of a Soul by St. Therese of Lisieux
The spiritual autobiography of a Carmelite saint in the 19th century, Story of a Soul is very accessible to the modern reader and can be read here.
6Works by St. John of the Cross
Various books by St. John of the Cross, a profound spiritual writer, whose spiritual writings have influenced many saints, can be accessed here.
7Spiritual Exercises by St. Ignatius of Loyola
Another influential work, the Spiritual Exercises by St. Ignatius can provide a mini-retreat and be read online here.
8On Loving God by St. Bernard of Clairvaux
Written by a Franciscan friar, On Loving God provides a spiritual reflection on developing our personal love of God and can be read here.
