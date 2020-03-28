Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
12 Scripture passages to calm your nerves and be at peace

Cerith Gardiner | Mar 28, 2020

Turn to these short quotes from the Bible for comfort in trying times.

Click here to launch the slideshow

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc in our lives, many of us feel anxious about getting through this ordeal  physically, emotionally and financially. While taking part in positive activities is helpful, so too is letting Scripture bring spiritual comfort. Here are some short but powerful quotes to find some calm, strength and reassurance.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Soothe your soul with this calming prayer
Read more:
A few spiritual tips on how to stay calm
Tags:
Health and WellnessScripture
