12 Scripture passages to calm your nerves and be at peace

Turn to these short quotes from the Bible for comfort in trying times.
Click here to launch the slideshow
With COVID-19 wreaking havoc in our lives, many of us feel anxious about getting through this ordeal physically, emotionally and financially. While taking part in positive activities is helpful, so too is letting Scripture bring spiritual comfort. Here are some short but powerful quotes to find some calm, strength and reassurance.
Read more:Soothe your soul with this calming prayer
Read more:A few spiritual tips on how to stay calm
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?
Become an Aleteia Patron Today