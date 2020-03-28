12 Scripture passages to calm your nerves and be at peace

Click here to launch the slideshow

Read more: Soothe your soul with this calming prayer

Read more: A few spiritual tips on how to stay calm

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc in our lives, many of us feel anxious about getting through this ordeal physically, emotionally and financially. While taking part in positive activities is helpful, so too is letting Scripture bring spiritual comfort. Here are some short but powerful quotes to find some calm, strength and reassurance.