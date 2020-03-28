Reflect on this powerful quote about spiritual communion

Not being able to receive Jesus in Holy Communion can be a difficult cross to bear. We desire greatly to receive Jesus Christ into our soul, but have to stay at home and pray to God in our hearts.

St. John Vianney encouraged those who are unable to go to church to make an act of spiritual communion. He said this should be done on a regular basis, fanning the flame of love in our hearts.

Here is a powerful quote from the book The Spirit of the Curé of Ars that provides much material to meditate on.

If we are deprived of sacramental communion, let us replace it, as far as we can, by spiritual communion, which we can make every moment; for we ought to have always a burning desire to receive the good God. Communion is to the soul like blowing a fire that is beginning to go out, but that has still plenty of hot embers; we blow, and the fire burns again. After the reception of the sacraments, when we feel ourselves slacken in the love of God, let us have recourse at once to spiritual communion. When we cannot go to the church, let us turn towards the tabernacle; no wall can shut us out from the good God.