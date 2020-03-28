Reflect on this powerful quote about spiritual communion

“When we cannot go to the church, let us turn towards the tabernacle; no wall can shut us out from the good God.” – St. John Vianney
St. John Vianney encouraged those who are unable to go to church to make an act of spiritual communion. He said this should be done on a regular basis, fanning the flame of love in our hearts.
Here is a powerful quote from the book The Spirit of the Curé of Ars that provides much material to meditate on.
If we are deprived of sacramental communion, let us replace it, as far as we can, by spiritual communion, which we can make every moment; for we ought to have always a burning desire to receive the good God. Communion is to the soul like blowing a fire that is beginning to go out, but that has still plenty of hot embers; we blow, and the fire burns again. After the reception of the sacraments, when we feel ourselves slacken in the love of God, let us have recourse at once to spiritual communion. When we cannot go to the church, let us turn towards the tabernacle; no wall can shut us out from the good God.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?