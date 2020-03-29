Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter's for pope's 'Urbi et Orbi' …
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis' homily for the special 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing

Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Pray the Psalm for the Fifth Sunday of Lent

PSLAM
Doidam 10 | Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Mar 29, 2020

The Psalm for this Sunday highlights a person in pain, crying out to God for mercy.

The Psalms make up one of the most beautiful books of the Bible, and also one of the most personal. They highlight the personal struggles within one’s heart and the desire for God to intervene.

This Sunday’s Psalm, for the Fifth Sunday of Lent, comes at a providential time in the world, as many struggle from the effects of the coronavirus.

It is the cry of a person struggling in pain, asking God to have mercy. If you don’t know what to pray today, pray Psalm 130 and cry out to God in your distress.

Out of the depths I call to you, Lord;
Lord, hear my cry!
May your ears be attentive
to my cry for mercy.
If you, Lord, keep account of sins,
Lord, who can stand?
But with you is forgiveness
and so you are revered.

I wait for the Lord,
my soul waits
and I hope for his word.
My soul looks for the Lord
more than sentinels for daybreak.
More than sentinels for daybreak,
let Israel hope in the Lord,
For with the Lord is mercy,
with him is plenteous redemption,
And he will redeem Israel
from all its sins.

Read more:
Bible verses to meditate on when life is uncertain
Read more:
When you feel hopeless, praying this psalm can help
Tags:
BibleCoronavirus
