Pray the Psalm for the Fifth Sunday of Lent

The Psalm for this Sunday highlights a person in pain, crying out to God for mercy.
This Sunday’s Psalm, for the Fifth Sunday of Lent, comes at a providential time in the world, as many struggle from the effects of the coronavirus.
It is the cry of a person struggling in pain, asking God to have mercy. If you don’t know what to pray today, pray Psalm 130 and cry out to God in your distress.
Out of the depths I call to you, Lord;
Lord, hear my cry!
May your ears be attentive
to my cry for mercy.
If you, Lord, keep account of sins,
Lord, who can stand?
But with you is forgiveness
and so you are revered.
I wait for the Lord,
my soul waits
and I hope for his word.
My soul looks for the Lord
more than sentinels for daybreak.
More than sentinels for daybreak,
let Israel hope in the Lord,
For with the Lord is mercy,
with him is plenteous redemption,
And he will redeem Israel
from all its sins.
