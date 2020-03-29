Teens create care packages for shut-in elderly during quarantine

Two boys couldn’t bear to see the elderly in their community go without, so decided to lend a helping hand.
Sam and Matty, both 17, were inspired to lend a helping hand when they saw an elderly person struggling to find groceries in their local supermarket. The boys couldn’t bear to think of their own grandparents, or anybody else’s grandparents, being in a similar situation, according to the report on the BBC.
So the two teens took it upon themselves to make up care packages with the essentials that are fast becoming difficult to find, such as pain relievers, toilet paper, and oatmeal. The pair then go out into their community to distribute the packages.
In a time when adolescents are often perceived as self-centered, the compassion of these two boys towards vulnerable members of society clearly shows that in challenging times there will always be those who step up and put others first, no matter their age.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?