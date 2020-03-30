Villager to buy fish and chips for entire community every Friday during quarantine

Anonymous man wants to boost the economy of his village by promising to regularly order 171 meals throughout the lockdown.
The generous resident contacted the owner of his local pub, The Fox Inn, to organize a delivery service of fish and chips every Friday night throughout the quarantine period. “He said he’d like to do it for a minimum of 12 weeks. Depending how things go he may up it to two a week,” reported the pub landlord, Stephen Davidson, to the BBC.
Interestingly, the man doesn’t frequent the pub very often himself, but he sees it as an integral part of his community. It’s a place where villagers can gather and have a light-hearted moment, and where the elderly might pop in for a bit of much-needed company.
The villager wishes to remain out of the spotlight for his very generous act, instead “he thinks people like him who are fortunate to be in their situation should do something for their communities if at all possible,” shared Davidson.
Since the kind-hearted offer, volunteers have come forward to see that the deliveries can be met in compliance with the safety regulations recommended by the government. It seems that one practical solution to help save a small business will have a positive knock-on effect for the whole village that will last way beyond the virus.
