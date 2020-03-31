Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
11 Hidden joys of quarantine

KIDS
Shurkin_son - Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Mar 31, 2020

And it’s not all about lounging around in your pajamas!

Click here to launch the slideshow

It’s now three weeks since the French government ordered everyone to stay home in a bid to contain COVID-19, so for three weeks I’ve been in my apartment with my four children, ages 12-21. It’s been an experience that has brought so much stress (I’ve suddenly become a middle school teacher specializing in subjects I never understood myself!) as well as incredible joy that has taken me by surprise.

Although the worry of the virus and its potential impact on loved ones is a huge concern for all of us, if we step away from the stress we’ll see that life under lockdown can be a blessing in disguise and an opportunity for important life lessons. Click on the slideshow to be reminded of some of the bright sides to this trial we’re all experiencing…

Launch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read more:
Teens create care packages for shut-in elderly during quarantine
Read more:
How to use a time of quarantine to revitalize your prayer life

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
CoronavirusFamily
