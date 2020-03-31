11 Hidden joys of quarantine

And it’s not all about lounging around in your pajamas!
Although the worry of the virus and its potential impact on loved ones is a huge concern for all of us, if we step away from the stress we’ll see that life under lockdown can be a blessing in disguise and an opportunity for important life lessons. Click on the slideshow to be reminded of some of the bright sides to this trial we’re all experiencing…
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?