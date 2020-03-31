11 Hidden joys of quarantine

Click here to launch the slideshow

It’s now three weeks since the French government ordered everyone to stay home in a bid to contain COVID-19, so for three weeks I’ve been in my apartment with my four children, ages 12-21. It’s been an experience that has brought so much stress (I’ve suddenly become a middle school teacher specializing in subjects I never understood myself!) as well as incredible joy that has taken me by surprise.

Although the worry of the virus and its potential impact on loved ones is a huge concern for all of us, if we step away from the stress we’ll see that life under lockdown can be a blessing in disguise and an opportunity for important life lessons. Click on the slideshow to be reminded of some of the bright sides to this trial we’re all experiencing…