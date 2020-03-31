Italian convent hit hard by COVID-19, 6 nuns dead

The coronavirus spreads through religious communities like wildfire, decimating Italy’s Catholic orders.
Courtney Mares, of Catholic News Agency, reports that the building was evacuated by the Red Cross, at which time 19 of their number were hospitalized and more were sent to quarantine at a different location. In the two weeks since this action, six of their oldest sisters have died.
In an interview with Vatican News, Sister Gabriella Perazzi, of the Little Missionary Sisters of Charity, made a statement:
“At this moment we share the lives of many people, who throughout Italy and all over the world, experience this fragility in the face of something that comes and upsets the life of a family, like that of a religious community,” she said. “I believe that the Lord calls us today to serve here, in this precariousness.”
Sister Gabriella noted that there were another six elderly nuns who could not be moved from the mother house. She and one younger nun have stayed behind to tend to their other, preexisting medical needs. Sr. Gabriella explained that the mother house serves as a place of retirement for sisters who have spent their life in service of their mission.
CNA also listed the names of the deceased Little Missionary Sisters of Charity:
The six Little Missionary Sisters of Charity to have died of COVID-19 are Sister Maria Annetta Ribet, 85, Sister Maria Cristina Fontes, 91, Sister Maria Filomena Licitra, 98, Sister Maria Ulisia Felici, 86, Sister Maria Caterina Cafasso, 82, and Mother Maria Ortensia Turati, 89.
Four of the infected sisters have been discharged from the hospital, with nine remaining hospitalized for treatment.
The coronavirus has hit many religious communities in Italy, with reports of nearly 60 infected nuns between just two Roman convents. It is believed that COVID-19 spreads so readily through religious houses because of the close-knit nature of these communities. In Italy, where over 10,000 have succumbed to this dangerous disease, it is estimated that they have lost nearly 80 priests.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?