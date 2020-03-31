Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ …
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Church

Pope’s 66-year-old vicar for Rome has COVID-19

Scala Sancta
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | i.MEDIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 31, 2020

Cardinal Angelo De Donatis: “I’m sharing in the sufferings of so many brothers and sisters

As the pope is bishop of Rome, but also in charge of the universal Church, a cardinal is selected to oversee the daily running of the diocese. Currently, Pope Francis’ vicar for Rome is Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, 66.

On March 30, Cardinal De Donatis, after manifesting some symptoms, was tested for COVID-19, and the result was positive.

He has been interned in the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic. He has a fever, but his general condition is good, and he has begun antiviral therapy. His closest collaborators are in preventative self-isolation.

“I too am living this trial, but I’m serene and trusting!” declared Cardinal De Donatis. “I entrust myself to the Lord and to the support of the prayers of all of you, dear faithful of the Church of Rome! I’m experiencing this moment as an occasion that Providence is giving me to share in the sufferings of so many brothers and sisters. I offer my prayers for them, for all the diocesan community, and for the inhabitants of the city of Rome!”

The cardinal is a native of Italy, who was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Rome in 1980.

Read more:
Are we weeping as Jesus is? If not, ask for the grace, urges Pope Francis

Starting March 11, Cardinal De Donatis was celebrating a Mass every evening at the Sanctuary of Divine Love in Rome. The Mass was broadcast on the Bishops’ Conference television channel, TV2000, and live-streamed on the Diocese of Rome’s Facebook page.

During the first Mass from the Sanctuary, on the occasion of the pope’s act of entrustment to Mary, the cardinal said that “the antidote, the therapy for the suffering of the present moment, is to entrust oneself to the hands of God. We are in His hands, and no one can tear us away from Him.”

Read more:
Pope entrusting people of Italy to Our Lady of Divine Love: Here’s why
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special …
  5. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The image of Mary that Pope Francis wanted present for his …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    Catholic bishop, recovered from the coronavirus, describes the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]