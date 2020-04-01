12 of the funniest homeschooling memes

To help remind you that we’re all in this together.
The great news is that people are coming together and sharing their pains and (sometimes) joys in their new life as home educators through creativity and humor. So whether you’re a homeschooling pro, or you’re pulling your hair out with despair, take a look at some of the funniest memes out there that will remind you that you’re not alone!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?