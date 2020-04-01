Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ …
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Spirituality

Here is the daily schedule of a hermit

SAINT BENEDICT
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Apr 01, 2020

Hermits make sure to add variety to their daily schedule, even though they never leave their homes.

Living isolated from other people can be difficult, but there are some individuals who freely choose living alone and cut off from the rest of the world. These men and women are called hermits, and for centuries they have perfected the way of living alone.

Read more:
You think you’re bored at home? St. Simeon Stylites lived on top of a column for 37 years

Christian hermits are conscious of the need to have variety in their daily schedule and often have a strict rhythm of prayer that they follow.

For their inspiration, they look to the Bible, where the psalmist proclaims, “Seven times a day I praise you because your judgments are righteous” (Psalm 119:164). Religious nuns and monks, as well as hermits, took this phrase and developed a basic daily schedule where they stopped whatever they were doing to pray throughout the day.

St. Benedict of Nursia (who lived in the 6th century) built upon these seven times of prayer and added an eighth, which occurs in the middle of the night. Eight is the biblical number of the “new creation” as Jesus rose from the dead on the eighth day, the day after the Jewish sabbath (which is Saturday).

Here is a typical schedule of prayer of a Christian hermit, based on what other monasteries have developed over the centuries.

  • Matins (during the night, often at midnight); also called Vigils or Nocturns (Night Office)
  • Lauds or Morning Prayer (at Dawn, or 3 a.m.)
  • Prime or Early Morning Prayer (First Hour, around 6 a.m.)
  • Terce or Mid-Morning Prayer (Third Hour, around 9 a.m.)
  • Sext or Midday Prayer (Sixth Hour, around noon)
  • None or Mid-Afternoon Prayer (Ninth Hour, around 3 p.m.)
  • Vespers or Evening Prayer (around 6 p.m.)
  • Compline or Night Prayer (before going to bed, typically at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.)

What this does is add a needed variety in a hermit’s daily schedule. Sometimes people believe hermits literally pray all day long, but that is not true. They work and pray, interrupting their daily activities to praise God.

What is fascinating is how this schedule has remained virtually untouched for centuries, though adapted by different religious orders and hermits to meet their specific needs. In essence, this is how many hermits live around the world.

This daily schedule also helps to keep the focus on God, as it can be easy to become so engrossed in the activity we are doing that we forget who is truly in charge of the situation.

If you want to know how to stay sane while being at home, learn from the hermits, and develop a daily schedule that keeps the focus on God, while also adding variety.

Read more:
St. Patrick found strength in social distancing
Read more:
Exclusive Photos: The Last Hermit of Ireland
Tags:
PrayerSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special …
  3. Aleteia
    Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
  4. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The image of Mary that Pope Francis wanted present for his …
  7. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Italian priest becomes a doctor again to help with pandemic
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]