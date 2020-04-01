Italy might be turning a corner on Covid-19

New numbers out of the country with the highest coronavirus death rate in the world, show slowing infection rate.
But there are signs that the country will soon be getting relief from its suffering. The number of infections is rising at a slower rate each day, the Guardian and other newspapers reported.
“Tuesday’s total was 4.1% more than Monday, which was 4.1% more than Sunday, which was itself 5.6% more than Saturday,” the British newspaper said. “Two weeks ago, by comparison, infections were rising at between three and four times that rate.”
“The curve tells us that we’re at a plateau,” Silvio Brusaferro, the president of Italy’s Higher Health Institute (ISS), told the Guardian. “That doesn’t mean we’ve hit the peak and that it’s over, but that we must start the descent … by applying the measures in force.”
Earlier, the Spanish newspaper La Vanguaria said that the number of new cases of infection in Italy had increased by just 4,050, the lowest number since March 17, reaching a total of 101,739 patients.
There’s also been an increase in the number of patients who have overcome Covid-19, the newspaper said. “Of the total number of infected nationwide, 14,620 had fully recovered on Monday, compared to 13,030 the previous day,” La Vanguardia said. “However, the number of people in intensive care slightly increased — 3,981 — compared to 3,906 the previous day.”
Borrelli emphasized that 1,590 people have been discharged from hospital, which is a record figure since the outbreak was declared in the country and brings to 14,620 patients who have recovered, the news outlet said.
Italy has been “locked down” for three weeks, in a desperate attempt to slow the spread of the virus. Authorities said it might not be until after Easter that new infections go down enough to start easing that lockdown, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?