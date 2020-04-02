7 Celebrities and sports stars giving us some coronavirus relief

Click here to launch the slideshow

Everywhere you look right now, there’s bad news about the coronavirus. But amidst the anxiety-inducing information, there are glimmers of positivity — men and women who are trying to make the experience a little easier to bear. From performers offering their skills to the public from their balconies to top brands turning their factories into production lines for masks and hospital gowns, we are seeing what humans do best in trying times. Here’s a handful of some familiar names and faces and how they’re trying to bring hope and inspiration to us all.