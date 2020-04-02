On the 15th anniversary of his death, make a virtual visit to John Paul II’s tomb

Thousands a day usually stop at the resting place of the Polish Pontiff to ask his prayers.
The tomb of the Polish pope, on the main floor of St. Peter’s Basilica, usually has many visitors — as many as 18,000 a day, according to calculations. Today, of course, there are no crowds kneeling to ask his intercession or pay their respects.
But the Vatican does give us a way to stop at the Holy Father’s tomb … at least virtually. At this link, a webcam streams an image of the tomb, which is updated every two minutes.
John Paul II’s tomb was moved to its current location after his beatification on May 2, 2011. It was taken from the crypt of St. Peter’s to the second chapel on the right side of the Basilica (facing the altar). His remains thus rest between the chapels of Michelangelo’s Pieta, and the Blessed Sacrament.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?