Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Church

On the 15th anniversary of his death, make a virtual visit to John Paul II’s tomb

POPE JOHN PAUL II,ROSARY
Alessia Giuliani | CPP
Share
Print
Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz | Apr 02, 2020

Thousands a day usually stop at the resting place of the Polish Pontiff to ask his prayers.

Pope John Paul II died April 2, 2005. On this 15th anniversary of his death, the Church in Italy has invited the faithful to pray the Rosary at 9 pm Rome time, and to conclude by asking the intercession of St. John Paul II for the end of the pandemic.

The tomb of the Polish pope, on the main floor of St. Peter’s Basilica, usually has many visitors — as many as 18,000 a day, according to calculations. Today, of course, there are no crowds kneeling to ask his intercession or pay their respects.

But the Vatican does give us a way to stop at the Holy Father’s tomb … at least virtually. At this link, a webcam streams an image of the tomb, which is updated every two minutes.

John Paul II’s tomb was moved to its current location after his beatification on May 2, 2011. It was taken from the crypt of St. Peter’s to the second chapel on the right side of the Basilica (facing the altar). His remains thus rest between the chapels of Michelangelo’s Pieta, and the Blessed Sacrament.

Read more:
An inspiring read for these times of pandemic by St. John Paul II
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special …
  4. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The image of Mary that Pope Francis wanted present for his …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et …
  8. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Italian priest becomes a doctor again to help with pandemic
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]