Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Church

Pope calls on Mother Teresa’s intercession so that we might care for the homeless in this crisis

Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 02, 2020

Pope Francis urges us to remember that we are chosen by God and to respond with faithfulness.

Pope Francis offered his morning Mass on April 2 for the homeless, noting how these days of “sorrow and sadness” are bringing to light problems that are often hidden from view. He mentioned a photo in the day’s newspaper that shows the homeless sleeping on the cold pavement of a parking lot.

We pray to St. Teresa of Calcutta that a sense of closeness might awaken in us – closeness to so many people in society, in normal life, who live hidden, such as the homeless, who in a moment of crisis stand out.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

The pope’s homily focused on how God has chosen us to be his own.

The Lord has always remembered his covenant. We repeat in in the Responsorial Psalm. The Lord never forgets, never forgets. Well, he only forgets in one situation: when he forgives sin. After forgiving, he ‘loses his memory,’ he doesn’t remember the sins. But in all other cases, God doesn’t forget. His fidelity is memory. His fidelity to his people.

Drawing from the First Reading, the pope spoke about the grace of being Christian: “We are Christians because we have been chosen. In this choosing, there is a promise. There is a promise of hope, and the sign is fruitfulness … Your faith will bloom in works, in good works.”

But in being chosen and in giving fruit, we must respond with our fidelity, the pope continued. “The covenant is fidelity, being faithful. We have been chosen, the Lord has given us a promise, and now he asks us for a covenant. A covenant of fidelity.”

Sin is always contrary to these three dimensions, Francis said. Not accepting that God has chosen us, and on the contrary, we ourselves choosing “so many idols, so many things that are not of God.” Or not accepting the hope in the promise, or living as if we did not have a covenant with God.

But “fruitfulness is joy, this joy that Abraham saw,” as Jesus says in the Gospel: “Abraham your father rejoiced to see my day; he saw it and was glad.”

This is the revelation that the Word of God gives us today about our Christian existence. May it be like that of our father: aware of being chosen, joyful in going toward a promise, and faithful in fulfilling the covenant.

Read more:
Pope Francis to Jewish Rabbis: “God is the greatest and most faithful covenantal partner”

 

Tags:
Pope FrancisPope's Morning Mass
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special …
  4. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The image of Mary that Pope Francis wanted present for his …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et …
  8. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Italian priest becomes a doctor again to help with pandemic
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]