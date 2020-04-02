Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Why the pope's blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis' homily for the special 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter's for pope's 'Urbi et Orbi' …
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing

Pray
The Easter 2020 gift guide for kids

Theresa Civantos Barber | Apr 02, 2020

Even when we’re in quarantine, Christ’s Resurrection is the greatest reason we can ever have for celebrating!

Easter is coming, and Christ’s resurrection is always the worthiest cause for celebration, even from the depths of quarantine and self-isolation! These gifts will make your little one’s day, and hopefully bring you a few minutes of peace and quiet, too!

Outdoor play and egg hunts

As the weather warms up, Easter is the perfect time for outdoor toys. Even though non-essential shopping is a no-go this year, you should be able to use Target Drive-Up, Walmart Store Pick-up, or a similar option for the classic sidewalk chalk, bubbles, plastic eggs, and candy.

Decorate the cutest eggs around (and make no mess!) with these genius egg wraps. Bonus: Teach your kids about the saints at the same time!

SHINING LIGHT DOLLS
Shining Light Dolls

If you get your kids a puzzle, hide one puzzle piece in each plastic egg, so the kids can put the whole thing together after the egg hunt. They can learn about the Mass with the Order of the Mass floor puzzle, or see the beauty of the Resurrection with this classical art puzzle.

If your little one loves playing teatime or pretending to drink coffee every morning, a gorgeous mini mug (handmade by a Catholic mom!) will be a treasured gift.

Art and building

What kid doesn’t love stickers? Perfect for the Easter basket, we like these darling saint stickers from Shining Light Dolls.

Everybody loves LEGO! This LEGO set Father Leopold Celebrates Mass helps kids learn about the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. It’s especially useful to help them recall the Mass during these days when we can’t be physically present in church.

Domestic Church Supply Company

Kids who love to color can make beautiful art with coloring books for Feasts of Our Lord and Lady and Mysteries of the Rosary. Perfect for family prayer time!

Your little artist will love a subscription to Craft of Faith, featuring hands-on projects that help kids learn about the Bible.

An icon or image of a child’s patron saint is a meaningful gift (we like the beautiful images of Mary and the saints from Sleightholm Folk Art), especially when paired with an engaging biography of the saint for children.

Pretend play

A sweet saint peg doll is the perfect gift for any Easter basket, and there are even more options here.

What’s cuter than a little kid wearing a little apron? A little kid wearing a little apron with Our Lady of Guadalupe on it! It also comes in adult size so you can match!

These plush dolls of Our Lord and Our Lady are almost too cute to be real, and will be a heartwarming snuggle buddy for your little one.

Shining Light Dolls
Shining Light Dolls

Raise your hand if you played Mass as a kid! We sure did, and now your kids can too, even using the proper names and materials with this pop-out paper Mass kit. This magnet Mass kit is great too, and would be a good one to pack in the Mass bag once church services resume.

For an even more durable (and beautiful!) version, check out wooden Mass kits on Etsy, like this one from Worthy of Agape.

Little ones who attend Catechesis of the Good Shepherd religious formation have a special devotion to Jesus as the Good Shepherd. Nurture that relationship with their own Good Shepherd playset.

For babies

Mom or Dad can pray while baby happily plays with these chew-safe and pretty silicone rosaries.

Noah’s Ark has never been more fun than this cute plush squeaker set.

Wrap baby up in heavenly protection with this All Saints muslin quilt.

Be A Heart

Babies can make their first saintly friends with these durable plastic saint dolls.

Kids can learn about aquatic animals and God’s creation as they splish-splash with Noah’s Ark foam tub toys.

For the whole family

A subscription to Catholic Family Crate is the gift that lasts all year, giving lots of opportunities to grow in faith and create special family memories.

Catholic Family Crate | Facebook | Fair Use

Add a fun Catholic twist to family game night with a Catholic card game, Road to Bethlehem game, or FeastDay game that helps kids learn about the liturgical year.

The whole family will be singing along with the delightful music from Making Music, Praying Twice and Roundabout Folk (made by Catholic sisters!).

Read more:
11 Catholic gifts teens will love
Read more:
10 Gifts for the Catholic woman you love
