Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ …
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing

Why the pope's blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
These Dominicans are live-streaming “The Quarantine Lectures”

John Burger | Apr 02, 2020

You thought there were already enough online spiritual resources, but the Dominicans of the Thomistic Institute have another idea.

In this age of uncertainty, one thing’s for sure: there’s no shortage of resources on the internet for those seeking health information about COVID-19, reference material for students keeping up with their studies at home, and entertainment for those who are bored or need distraction from a constant stream of discouraging news.

The same goes for material for the spiritual seeker. After the public celebration of Mass was suspended to aid in social distancing during the pandemic, everyone from cathedrals to local parishes made sure the daily Mass was live-streamed throughout the day.

And if there’s anyone out there who believes we already have enough spiritual reading and lectures online, the Dominicans did not get that memo.

The Thomistic Institute, an initiative of the Order of Preachers, as the Dominicans are formally known, has started a project known as the Quarantine Lectures.

Read more:
Thomistic Institute quietly bringing Catholic perspective to secular universities

Noting that the most famous Dominican, the philosopher St. Thomas Aquinas, preached that God always brings good out of evil, the Washington, D.C.-based friars are launching a live streaming of lectures that they normally deliver or arrange on scores of college campuses nationwide and several abroad.

“We’ll keep it going until the quarantine is lifted,” they announced on their website, referring to the fact that colleges and universities across the country have sent their students home for the rest of the semester.

The friars, who are part of the Eastern U.S. Province of the worldwide order, offered a few carrots to get folks to subscribe to the Quarantine Lectures newsletter:

  • Receive information on how to register for each Quarantine Lecture event, including post-lecture discussion groups.
  • Get your free copy of the new TI prayer book, Prayers in Time of Plague. It’s a great spiritual aid for anyone looking for classic Catholic prayers from our long tradition of prayers in times of plague, sickness, and spiritual trials.
    Actively participate in each lecture: ask live questions by video or chat, join post-lecture discussion groups, and participate in instant polling, via Zoom.  (Or just watch on YouTube Live or Facebook Live)
    Be automatically registered for our live streaming Holy Week Retreat.

Upcoming lectures include topics such as “Plagues: What We Can Learn from the Bible,” “The Presence of God in a Season of Solitude,” “A Catholic Guide to Passing Through Death to Eternal Life (Plus: What to Do When a Friend Is Dying),” and “Living a Life of Divine Worship (When You Cannot Go to Mass).”

Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
