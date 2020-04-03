12 Great kids’ movies you can watch on FORMED (for free!)

Kids can learn about the faith through great role models, while you get a little time to yourself!
These films can all be viewed on FORMED. FORMED is a beloved resource for many Catholics, with thousands of movies, programs, audio, and books available for on-demand streaming, and luckily for all of us, right now its content is free for 40 days in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Note: All of these films except #12 (Brother Francis) are recommended for children over age 6, as many of the saints underwent serious suffering and persecution that may be upsetting to younger viewers.
1Francis: The Knight of Assisi
A brave knight, a fierce wolf, and many more exciting characters make this film unforgettable. Hopefully children will be inspired to take up St. Francis’s mission to “rebuild the Church” through holiness and service to others.
2Nicholas: The Boy Who Became Santa
The real St. Nicholas survived intense persecution and many years in prison for his faith. His story is even more inspiring than the Santa Claus legends that have sprung up since his death.
3Bernadette: The Princess of Lourdes
St. Bernadette faced much mocking and disbelief when she first shared her apparitions of Our Lady, but in time, the entire Church was convinced of the truth of her visions. Kids can learn about this brave young girl, and grow closer to Our Lady too.
4Patrick: Brave Shepherd of the Emerald Isle
St. Patrick is still loved and revered around the world more than 1,550 years after his death. This film introduces kids to this heroic man, and invites them to join in his mission of evangelization.
5Francis Xavier and the Samurai’s Lost Treasure
From his college friendship with St. Ignatius of Loyola to his years of missionary work in Asia, this film captures the highlights of a bold and adventurous life. St. Francis Xavier’s example can inspire the next generation of young Catholics.
6Juan Diego: Messenger of Guadalupe
Our Lady of Guadalupe is a beloved patron for so many, and the story of her apparitions to St. Juan Diego is captured here in a kid-friendly format.
7The Day the Sun Danced
Lucia and her cousins St. Jacinta and St. Francisco faced harsh criticism when they first told people about their visions of Our Lady at Fatima, but their courage and perseverance is an example to kids everywhere.
8The Story of Saint Augustine
Perhaps the most famous conversion of all time, St. Augustine’s life story is timeless, relatable to people all over the world. Now kids can get to know the extraordinary story of this brilliant theologian.
9The Story of Saint Perpetua
The calm trust with which brave St. Perpetua faced her cruel martyrdom is an encouragement to all of us to be steadfast in the face of trials. Her example is one your kids can call on for strength.
10The Story of Saint Patrick
Another St. Patrick movie, but his story is so compelling, it’s worth another retelling. This version is aimed at a slightly older audience.
11Mother Teresa: Seeing the Face of Jesus
Sharing the story of Mother Teresa with your children is especially meaningful because most of us parents remember when she was alive. This incredible modern-day saint is a hero to generations of Catholics, and your kids will love learning about her life too.
12The Brother Francis Collection
For the littlest kids, turn on these sweet and thoughtful episodes in which a friendly monk, Brother Francis, explains different parts of our faith, like the Rosary, Baptism, and the Mass. Watching this show is a great way to get the youngest Catholics engaged and interested in practicing the faith!
