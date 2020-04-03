Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Join Frassati NYC for Rosary and Night Prayer every day

PIER GIORGIO FRASSATI
Courtesy of The Dominican Friars – England & Scotland
Philip Kosloski | Apr 03, 2020

The Frassati Fellowship of New York City is hosting prayerful fellowship online to lift up your spirits.

Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati was known for his joyful attitude and desire for fellowship with others. He lifted up everyone he met and urged his friends to seek higher things.

During this extraordinary time in the world, Frassati Fellowship of New York City is hosting a daily fellowship event online to boost everyone’s spirits.

Join us (virtually) every night to pray the Holy Rosary and Night Prayer together. We want to pray for your intentions and for a solution to the current situation using an online platform. This way we are both obedient to the decision of the Archdiocese of NY and continue to pray in fellowship and as a community.

We will meet VIRTUALLY (via Zoom) every night at 9pm. We will start by praying the Holy Rosary at 9pm, followed by a short fervorino, and concluding with Night Prayer.

Details on how to join the meeting can be found on their website.

Also, Frassati’s birthday is being celebrated on April 6, 2020, with a big birthday giveaway on Frassati USA’s Instagram page. You can also participate in a special Novena to Bl. Pier Giorgio Frassati that can be prayed anytime throughout the year, found on the Frassati USA website.

Online fellowship is very important as the quarantine continues, allowing Catholics to connect with each other in a safe and enjoyable way.

