Surrender your anxiety to Jesus on the cross with this prayer

When feeling oppressed by anxiety, one of the best things to do is unite it to Jesus’ suffering on Mt. Calvary.
Here is a short prayer from The family prayer book that expresses this “surrender,” meditating on this profound connection we can have with Jesus in our darkest moments.
My Savior and my God! Let me remember, in every care and anxiety of my life, what you suffered for my sake. Let me remember the anguish which prompted you to exclaim, “My God, my God, what have you forsaken me!” Forsake me not, my Redeemer: in every care and anxiety, raise up my soul towards you, and enable me to exclaim with confidence, Help me, O God, and have mercy on me, you who redeemed me with your precious blood.
When all is consummated for me on earth, may I hear your loving voice exclaim, “Come, blessed of my Father: come, you for whom I suffered so much: your toils and your trials are at an end: come and receive the kingdom prepared for you from the beginning of the world.” Amen.
