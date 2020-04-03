Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner
Watch this viral video of a heart-warming elderly couple in quarantine

Cerith Gardiner | Apr 03, 2020

If you need a bit of a boost, then play this on a loop

There have been many videos popping up on our social media feeds recently showing how people are entertaining themselves while in quarantine. One video from the BBC has won over many hearts and is a must-watch for anyone feeling anxious, in need of a pick-me-up, or missing elderly loved ones.

The sheer joy and love between the two British octogenarians with dementia will remind you of all that is good in life, and will make you marvel at the beauty of marriage.

Read more:
Teens create care packages for shut-in elderly during quarantine
Read more:
10 Ways to help seniors through the coronavirus
